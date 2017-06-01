NSFAS extends cut-off for forms to be signed

Students funded by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme can breathe a sigh of relief: they now have an extra 30 days to sign their loan agreement forms.

Walter Sisulu University student leader Samkelo Mqayi said the extended deadline would give the university, students and NSFAS time to resolve some of the issues they have with the funding scheme.

One of the students’ issues is the difficulty of accessing the NSFAS online system.

“Some students are unable to access these forms because they do not have internet connection and the university is delaying in issuing these forms.

“Those who can access the NSFAS online system are rejected when they enter their identity numbers,” said Mqayi.

Earlier last month, NSFAS warned students that they could lose their funding if they did not sign the agreement forms by yesterday.

The NSFAS meal and book allowances have been at the centre of many student protests at higher learning institutions in the province.

About 5000 students at Lovedale and King Hintsa technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges have boycotted classes for months.

The student protest broke out about two months ago over a reduction in funding for monthly food and accommodation costs.

The students claim the funding was reduced from R550 to R200 at King Hintsa, and from R1500 to R1200 at Lovedale.

The protest turned violent in recent weeks and both colleges obtained court interdicts to prevent all protesting students from being on campus.

Most recently, WSU students caused havoc in the East London CDB earlier this week when they protested over NSFAS meal and book allowances, which they say some students have not received.

Meanwhile, student movements at the University of Fort Hare claim that more than 500 students who graduated this year have not received their certificates.

The number adds to thousands of other students who still owe money to the university but were given their certificates in previous years.

Fort Hare has struggled over the years to deal with historical debt, which has crippled the university’s finances.

The Democratic Alliance Students Organisation (Daso) claims the university had in the past made arrangements which allowed students to get their certificates.

However, this year, those arrangements did not come into effect.

Daso’s Eastern Cape constituency leader, Hlomela Bucwa, said the university previously had a policy which allowed students to sign loan agreements and arrange payment in order to receive their certificates.

NSFAS spokesman Kagisho Mamabolo declined to comment, saying that the matter was a University of Fort Hare issue.

“However, we can still re-look [at the matter] should the university respond and there are issues related directly to NSFAS,” he said.

UFH spokesman Khotso Moabi said the university was unable to “formulate” comment at the time of going to print yesterday.