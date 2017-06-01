Tension in trial of ex-bursar

Tempers exploded in the East London Regional Court between a defence lawyer and a key state witness as cross-examination resumed in the trial of an assistant school bursar charged with theft totalling R2.3million.

Merle Laity is on trial on eight counts of theft and one count of fraud. She was the assistant bursar at the Cambridge High School where the alleged theft and fraud occurred.

The transgressions were discovered by Andrew Whitaker, a member of the school governing body (SGB), when the school ran out of money for dayto-day expenses and salaries.

