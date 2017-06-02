Charges against forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan were dismissed after he appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Friday for allegedly contravening immigration laws.

O’Sullivan’s attorney‚ Willie Spies‚ said the case was dismissed due to a lack of evidence and witnesses.

“The charges brought against my client over the last 18 months were to do with his investigations into police and the Hawks and not with justice‚” said Spies.

“As far as we are concerned‚ what happened today is again a victory for justice.”

The investigator was arrested in front of his two daughters and taken off a plane after landing at OR Tambo international Airport.

He defended his actions at the time‚ saying Czech fugitive Radovan Krejcir had put hits on his life following his investigations into