Cops launch manhunt for Mdantsane killer

Eastern Cape police have launched a manhunt for a man believed to be a serial killer responsible for the murder of two women in an Mdantsane informal settlement.

Yesterday Cambridge police spokesman Captain Mluleki Mbi said a reinforced team of multi-unit police including the airwing and K9 search and rescue units, were still combing a bushy area at Mdantsane’s NU6 where the bodies were found.

The bodies were discovered on Wednesday by community members who were chasing a rapist.

For the full story get a copy of the Dispatch or subscribe to our e-Edition for the complete newspaper with jobs, classifieds, crosswords, TV schedules and back editions.