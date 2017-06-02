Former EC newsman to be laid to rest

Former radio newsman Zukile Ruga has passed away and will be laid to rest in Cambridge tomorrow.

The former Radio Transkei, Umhlobo Wenene and Tru FM journalist died on May 23 aged 64 after a long illness.

Ruga, also known as “The Field Marshall”, started his career in journalism in 1981 when he was offered a position as an intern at the Imvo Zabantsundu newspaper.

A year later he was appointed head of the newspaper’s Butterworth office. He joined Radio Transkei in 1986 as a sports presenter.

In 1992, he moved from sports to join the news department but never lost his love for sport and continued reporting on various sports.

From Radio Transkei he relocated to the Western Cape where he worked at their George office. He later moved to Port Elizabeth to join Umhlobo Wenene FM.

Umhlobo Wenene news editor Ludwe Ngoma, who worked with Ruga at both Radio Transkei and Umhlobo Wenene, remembered him as a man who loved his job and cracked jokes.

“I had a lot of respect for him, we worked well. He was a loud person who was always telling funny stories,” said Ngoma.

Prior to his retirement in 2012, Ruga had moved to Tru FM in Bhisho.

He also wrote for the Daily Dispatch, Sowetan, City Press, BBC and the South African Press Association.

His funeral will be held at the Cambridge Hall tomorrow from 9am.