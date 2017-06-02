Sun shines on daycare centre- Many tales of inspiration at awards ceremony

Ordinary citizens bringing transformation and uplifting their communities were honoured at the 2017 ForGood Inspiration Awards held yesterday.

More than 300 people gathered at the Mercedes-Benz (MBSA) plant at this year’s award ceremony to celebrate the extraordinary works done in Eastern Cape care centres.

In its fifth edition, the awards attracted more than 25 hopeful organisations, but only four were selected as finalists – Salem Baby Care Centre, Carel du Toit Centre, Rising Sun Daycare Centre and Emthonjeni Wokuphila Centre each walked away with a R40000 cash prize yesterday.

But it was the story shared by Nozie Mswi and Taralyn McLean of Rising Sun that was voted as the most inspirational by audience members. The centre walked away as overall winners of the ceremony and will receive the proceeds of over R35000 in ticket sales.

Visibly overwhelmed with emotion, Mswi, whose daycare centre is a safe haven for 30 children in Duncan Village, said the money would go towards “making life as normal as possible for the little ones”.

As she shared her story, two anonymous Samaritans donated a further R10000 in cash and a brand new kitchen, which Mswi had mentioned as a dire need in her centre.

“This is for all the mothers in Duncan Village who go out to sell plastic bottles in an effort to raise their children. There is always somebody worse off than you are – go out there, find them, and make a difference. There is always an opportunity to stretch out your hand and help someone,” Mswi said.

All four finalists also received a surprise prize from MBSA. They, along with Ithemba Mentorship and Development Programme, Loot Foundation for the Youth, Man on a Mission and Somila Community Development Association, all received a special award of a four-day business training session with Global Business Solutions.

Award partners Vodacom4U, Caltex, and IGUANA also awarded the other organisations prizes.

MBSA spokesman Asanda Fongqo said: “We are delighted to be part to the Inspiration Awards, where we acknowledge the remarkable contribution that is being made by various groups of people in helping the vulnerable and those in need.”