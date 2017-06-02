WSU shuts down campus; students told to leave

The Walter Sisulu University management has shut down all its Buffalo City campuses and advised students to vacate all the residences.In a letter addressed to both students and staff, vice-chancellor Rob Midgley wrote:

“Student protest action and intimidation of staff has resulted in the continued disruption of normal administrative activity on the Buffalo City Campus, despite my request that they return to class.

After consultation with the campus management committee, I have no option but to order that the Buffalo City Campus should be closed with immediate effect until further notice.”

He said because of the ongoing protest, the university could not guarantee safety of the students. “I am advising students that they should vacate residences until such time as matters return to normal. The university cannot be held responsible nor liable for any student who remains at this campus for the period of its closure,” he said.

Student leader Zolile Zamisa said the move by the management to shut down the campus has angered the students.

“This has left students more angered because the people who are suppose to listen to their grievances and provide solutions are running away with answers. Closing the campus is not a measure of resolving the current crises instead it aggravates the entire situation,” he said.

Zamisa said political structures would set up a meeting with stakeholders, “today for other avenues that will aid the issues eating students at heart”, he said.

He said students had made it clear that they would not vacate the residences.