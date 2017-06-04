Price relief on way for consumers- Maize, potatoes prices to drop

Consumers should continue to smile when they fill up their baskets this month as the prices of most food items remain favourable, with only slight price increases noted.

This month sees a much-needed drop in the prices of potatoes and maize meal. In a review of last month’s food basket, National Agricultural Market Council agro-food chain manager Christo Joubert said the drop in prices was due to favourable climatic conditions for farming. These conditions, he said, would lead to a sharp drop in the price of maize meal. The price increases from the end of last year to January left consumers paying on average 40% more for maize. The prices have stabilised, with a 1kg costing R9.99 during May and June.

“The price of maize is expected to drop dramatically. It should cost between R6 and R7/kg in three to four months’ time,” Joubert was quoted as saying then.

The Saturday Dispatch has been monitoring the price of eight basic food items, namely chicken pieces, milk, brown bread, sunflower oil, eggs, maize meal, butternut and potatoes. June prices are as follows: