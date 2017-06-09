Firefighter dies in the Southern Cape

By TMG Digital -

A firefighter has died after he sustained burns to 70% of his body while combating raging fires along the Garden Route.

FANNED BY WIND: A massive fire broke out at the Kranshoek Viewpoint area just outside Plettenberg Bay early yesterday. It quickly spread along the coast and cut inland by midday. This is just one of several fires that raged between Plettenberg Bay and Mossel Bay Picture: EWALD STANDER

The death brings to 10 the total number of fatalities after a severe storm lashed the Western Cape and runaway fires forced the evacuation of thousands of residents from Knysna.

On Friday the fires threatened nearby Plettenberg Bay.

Local government spokesman James-Brent Styan told TimesLIVE on Friday: “Sadly‚ we have had 10 deaths so far. Five in the (Cape) metropole and five in the Eden District.”

The firefighter was taken to hospital on Thursday after sustaining 70% burn wounds. He subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

A member of the public was also taken to hospital on Thursday with 50% burn wounds.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

CAPTCHA

*