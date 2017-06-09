Firefighter dies in the Southern Cape

A firefighter has died after he sustained burns to 70% of his body while combating raging fires along the Garden Route.

The death brings to 10 the total number of fatalities after a severe storm lashed the Western Cape and runaway fires forced the evacuation of thousands of residents from Knysna.

On Friday the fires threatened nearby Plettenberg Bay.

Local government spokesman James-Brent Styan told TimesLIVE on Friday: “Sadly‚ we have had 10 deaths so far. Five in the (Cape) metropole and five in the Eden District.”

The firefighter was taken to hospital on Thursday after sustaining 70% burn wounds. He subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

A member of the public was also taken to hospital on Thursday with 50% burn wounds.