UPDATE: Four die in car accident near Tsolo

The death toll in the Tsolo Junction accident has risen to five.

The fifth victim died at Dr Malizo Mpehle Hospital in Tsolo.

Provincial department of health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said the fifth victim died hours after being rushed to hospital.

The victim was one of two people that were rushed to hospital while four died on the scene.

The Corsa bakkie they were traveling in overturned on the N2 near Tsolo Junction in the morning.

One survivor remains in hospital this evening.