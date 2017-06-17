By MBALI TANANA and MALIBONGWE DAYIMANI

Hundreds of marchers at two separate protests in Mdantsane used Youth Day yesterday to rail against the abuse of women and children.

The message from 300 women and children, who first held a brief Methodist church service, was that men must stand up for women, young and old, and restore the dignity of men as protectors in society.

Men had to put their foot down against rape, murder and the excessive abuse endured by women, said the Methodists from circuit 314, who, clad in their red and white uniforms, took to the streets of Mdantsane.

They sang praises as they walked from the NU 8 church, through Qumza Highway to the NU 12 police station, where they handed over a memorandum.

The youth and children of the church carried their banner while adults held placards which read: “Don’t underestimate the power of a praying woman” and “Stop crime against women”.

Deacons and elders walked behind the group.

Bishop Mthobeli Mtyumza said among the causes of the brutal attacks on women and young girls were men who were bitter with envy because they couldn’t take rejection or have their way.

“Walk away if things aren’t working out and things aren’t the same. Abuse is not going to change anything.”

Mtyumza said no man with self-respect or dignity would inflict pain and abuse a woman.

Protester Thembekile Mareka said men were disgracing other men because of their selfish acts.

“It’s our duty as men, who can change that perception,” he said.

lThe second protest saw 200 residents from Mdantsane churches and schools embark on a peaceful march to condemn the widespread killing of women and children.

A so-called “Mega March” organised by Burning Bush Christian church’s youth wing, Youth Quake, took place from the Mdantsane Highway taxi rank to the Mdantsane City mall to highlight their dissatisfaction with femicide.

March organiser Vuyokazi Mzamo, 32, from Youth Quake, said: “The youth of 1975 had their struggle and we as the youth of today have our own struggle against the raping and killings of our sisters, mothers and grandmothers.

“We decided to take a stand to highlight the problem of women and children abuse in our communities.

“We are saying all lives matter – enough is enough.”

The march was supported by schoolchildren from Zinzani, Wongalethu, Ncotsheni, Sikhulule, Sandisiwe and Alphendale high schools.

Grade 11 pupil at Alphendale, Lindithubelihle Gqamane, 17, said, “I’m tired of seeing innocent people that we know perishing in the streets because of violent men.”

Grade 11 pupil at Sandisiwe High school Liyema Rwala, 15, said: “We are here today to make our voices heard so that something can be done about this because we are losing family heads, breadwinners and children. It is painful.”

Youth Quake was joined in the protest by two of their sister movements, Covenant Keepers and Army of Women.

Similar marches were also held across the Buffalo City Metro where memorandums were sent to police stations. — malibongwed@dispatch.co.za / mbalit@dispatch.co.za