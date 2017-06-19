Trial of murder accused starts in High Court

The trial of accused killer Bulelwa Ndudula is scheduled to begin this morning in the East London High Court.

The 43-year-old primary school teacher stands accused of shooting her husband Sakhekile Ndudula seven times in their Cambridge home in September last year.

Police suggested at her bail hearing last year that jealousy had been the motive.

The court also heard there had been contradictory statements given by Ndudula on the morning of the murder.

Primary gun residue was found on her right hand and evidence such as clothing and the crime scene had been manipulated.

The court also heard buttons from her husband’s shirt had been found in the main bedroom, indicating a struggle had taken place.

Sakhekile was the chief of staff in the office of social development MEC Nancy Sihlwayi. Police have not yet recovered the murder weapon.

Ndudula is being represented by Advocate Mike Maseti.

