Young Shark calls peers to Christian circumcision

A Mthatha-born under-19 Sharks rugby player is on a mission to inspire young boys to consider the Christian circumcision route.

Gugu “Leeroy” Nelani, an 18-year-old aspiring rugby player, believes it’s not only about the cut, but principles as well.

He is with the Sharks Academy and his successful circumcision at Rhema United Christian Church Initiation School recently is what inspired him to draw younger boys to the Christian route.

With the winter circumcision season nearing, the Shark feels it is a good time to speak out.

“It breaks my heart to see my fellow young men die like animals in the mountains,” said Leeroy. He said his choice of Christian initiation was influenced by the fact that in the history of RUCC Initiation school, not a single initiate death or botched circumcision had ever occurred.

“Criticism and peer pressure makes it difficult for boys to refuse the traditional and mountain initiation route.

“But truth is, manhood is defined by a lot of factors and in my opinion alcohol, drug use, harm to women and kids is not one of those factors,” added the former Northwood College Dux scholar.

He also said he aimed to represent his Xhosa Christian background well during his international rugby journey.

Leeroy’s father and former portfolio head of development at King Sabata Dalindyebo Municipality, Nyaniso Nelani, said he was proud of his son.

“I couldn’t believe it when my son said he will take the Christian route. I was worried society would laugh at him, but instead he became an inspiration. During his mgidi there was no booze allowed,” said Nelani.

When contacted for comment, RUCC Initiation School Co-ordinator Sthembele Madyibi said he and his fellow leaders considered themselves as God’s chosen amakhankatha (traditional nurses).

“We personally treat initiates like our sons. We explore all spheres of manhood with them. We don’t condone booze, drugs, sleeping around and disrespecting women. We pray, read the Bible and sing amagwijo (traditional songs) with them,” said Madyibi.

He said unlike the traditional route, they did not require bottles of brandy, knives and goats from the initiates’ families.

“The school has professional medical doctors, surgeons and dieticians who ensure good initiate health,” he added.