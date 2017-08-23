EC records ‘biggest loss to relocation’

THE EASTERN Cape has shown the greatest loss of population of all the provinces with 326000 people relocating to other parts of the country in the past five years.

This was revealed by Statistician-General Pali Lehohla’s report at a Dispatch Dialogue recently. The Eastern Cape population by mid-2017 stood at a figure of 6.5 million people.

The report found that the largest migration, 171347 people, was towards Western Cape, followed by Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). Border-Kei Chamber of Business director Les Holbrook said this had a negative impact on the provincial economy.

“With limited opportunities, people, especially the youth, are migrating to larger provinces. But also for schooling and lifestyle.”

“Right now business confidence is low and companies are slow to invest. We have so much political instability and decisions are not being taken.”

His words were echoed by Zoe Chagadama, one of the 99501 people who moved to KZN: “East London is small for growth. If you want to venture into business you need to know someone in government.

“My husband is in electrical business, he struggled to get work for five years and he always got something in Durban. Here it is not who you know, but it is about your credentials, experience and proper documentation, and you get work on merit.”

Garron Beacom, who relocated to Johannesburg, said: “I am studying through Unisa and there are more opportunities to get work without having a degree.

University of Fort Hare graduate Khanya Putini said: “I left immediately after grad. The companies in East London were offering half of what they are offering this side.” — bhongoj@tisoblackstar.co.za