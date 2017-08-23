Khulani pupils receive computer boost

Former Khulani Commercial High School pupils have donated 30 computers with internet access, valued at more than R100000, in a bid to develop the NU1 Mdantsane school and open up opportunities for its pupils.

Aristopix and Aristosim business partners and siblings Vuyisa and Unathi Mfaka attended Khulani in the early 1990s.

The siblings were joined by their business partner Sonwabo Canham, a former Ulwazi High School pupil.

The trio, who will next make a donation to Ulwazi High, said they were on a mission to transform Mdantsane schools, to restore the community’s confidence and pupils’ dignity.

Vuyisa said the idea was sparked when their former schoolmate, Noluthando Nkunzi, tried to get former pupils together for a school reunion.

“Khulani is a very good school, as are others around the township, and we believe they could do so much more if they could be better equipped with all the adequate resources.

“We don’t want parents to get pressures of taking their children to suburban schools, which won’t even accept them because of their location – but to bring the resources suburban schools have into the township.

“We have taken it upon ourselves to transform the school and others, collectively,” she said.

Nkunzi said the school had created leaders, including in business, and had urged them to plough back to the school.

“I would like for us to have a forum of past pupils, not just from Khulani, but from other schools too where we could work together to fix and support the schools we come from collectively,” she said.

“The community is also urged to support local companies, so that they could continue to get support from them.”

The pupils get a chance to use the computers from 2pm to 4pm, with 120 pupils getting to use them for 30 minutes per day.

Grade 12 pupil Zizipho Sidzumo was thrilled to have access to a computer and the internet.

“We are at a very critical time when we need to be sending applications to tertiary institutions.

“This is just what we need because we can now apply without walking to the library, which is always overcrowded,” she said.

Grade 10 pupil Emihle Mbobi said it would help pupils to develop skills in technology.

“Others are so familiar with technology and internet access from their fancy smartphones, but for some of us, our parents cannot afford to buy us such fancy phones and we are still intimidated by the concept. Now we can get to practise.”

Proud principal Vuyisile Badiyana said the school was honoured to receive the equipment.

“What they are giving us is a treasure of our time – a treasure of the digital age.

“We are in a province surrounded by big companies like Mercedes-Benz South Africa, Johnson & Johnson and Nestle, where most of the parents of our children are working, but you would seldom hear of them doing something for the township schools.

“Let us support our growing companies because they are the ones helping our schools to grow,” he said. — mbalit@dispatch.co.za