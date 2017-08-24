What if men menstruated…?

What would happen if men menstruated? The question may raise eyebrows as it isn’t biologically possible. But I recently read an article by the American feminist, Gloria Steinem, who asked, what would happen “if suddenly, magically, men could menstruate and women could not”.

And she responded, “clearly, menstruation would become an enviable, worthy, masculine event. Men would brag about how long and how much”.

I have a Cheshire cat grin at the idea of men high-fiving each other on the first day of their periods, of them bragging about how long their periods are, of how many pads they have used, what technology they apply to track their cycles or explaining the excruciating pain experienced in passing bloody clots.

No doubt, men would ensure sanitary wear was freely dispensed, monthly leave days were allocated and sports events would allow for absence during menstruation…. Ag, shame!

However, men don’t and this biological process is veiled in shame and secrecy. Middle-aged women even shun using direct terms, calling it quirky names, “red time”, “time of the month”, “flow” amongst others.

As for men…, well they cringe at the word menstruation.

Many girls start their periods not knowing why they have bloodied panties aside from what they learn from peers. On top of the confusion, many indigent households can’t afford sanitary wear.

When visiting rural areas, I have been told of the “tricks” girls use to cope – from packing broken leaves tightly between cloths, to wrapping dried cow dung with gauze. Why does the state not provide free sanitary wear to those in need?

At the 2016 International Aids conference, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi was bombarded by protesters claiming that seven million girls missed school each month because they did not have sanitary products.

But this statistic is overblown. There are not seven million girl pupils from Grade R to Grade 12 in the country. Nor do girls usually start menstruating until about Grade 5. In addition, gender disaggregated statistics show that boys have a greater absenteeism rate than girls.

But a very large number of girls do indeed miss school, or they devise makeshift methods to cope. How? Girls are innovators. I liken them to the 1980’s TV character, MacGyver, who did what was necessary to get a job done. So are millions of girls, more so those at schools with no running water.

Yet while sanitary pads are not available for girls, the state has budgeted R3.5-billion for three years to provide flavoured condoms. Sex and relationship columnist Dorothy Black points out the obvious, “I don’t know why people want to use flavoured condoms internally. I don’t know any vagina or anus that has taste buds”.

This is not an attempt to wage in on the debate on whether flavoured condoms have a positive impact on combatting HIV infections, but rather to point out the state’s priorities. Surely the health of millions of girls and their ability to go to school should be among these?

Botswana’s parliamentarians recently voted to provide free sanitary pads at all schools, public and private. This deserves applause and should be an urgent goal for SA lawmakers.

Not only should sanitary wear be freely distributed, but there should be a concerted effort to erase the shame and secrecy surrounding menstruation. All pupils should be educated about menstruation and taught it is a normal biological process. Information about what to expect and what to do during menstruation must be included. South Africa must also roll out national awareness programmes on menstrual hygiene and drive menstrual hygiene day, an event aimed “to create a world in which every woman and girl can manage her menstruation in a hygienic way”.

Parents should teach all children, regardless of gender, that menstruation is a natural monthly process. I’d like to see men and women openly buying pads and tampons and not being quick to try and hide them at the bottom of their shopping baskets.

Women also need to know about their bodies. I’m often taken aback at how little women know about their vaginas.

On a recent fellowship programme in the US, I was introduced to reusable sanitary pads which can be made for less than R30 for five. These can be washed and reused. I obtained permission to use the technology and pattern, and I and some partners are in the process of rolling out the @Ease pad-making kits to communities since it is evident that South African females need to be MacGyvers. The lingering question remains, would MacGyverism be necessary if men menstruated too?

Kerry Anne Oosthuysen is a gender activist and the provincial attorney for the Commission for Gender Equality. She writes in her personal capacity.