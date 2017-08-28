Family dies in head-on collision

Four members of the same family died when a car they were travelling in outside Mthatha was involved in ahead-on collision.
A husband, wife, sister and a child died in a horrific crash with another vehicle. The accident happened this morning at Sibangweni Village outside Mthatha.
Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Mzukisi Fatyela said four people were confirmed dead on the scene, while three others, including two children, were rushed to hospital . Fatyela said the cause of the accident was still not known.
i reside in Mthatha and i can tell you that the same root has claimed over 100 lives for the past years. The truth of the matter is, in Mthatha there is no visible policing on the roads and Mthatha has the highest traffic law violations in this country.
People will continue dying if the authorities don’t up their performance on the roads.