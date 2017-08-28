Family dies in head-on collision

Four members of the same family died when a car they were travelling in outside Mthatha was involved in ahead-on collision.

A husband, wife, sister and a child died in a horrific crash with another vehicle. The accident happened this morning at Sibangweni Village outside Mthatha.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Mzukisi Fatyela said four people were confirmed dead on the scene, while three others, including two children, were rushed to hospital . Fatyela said the cause of the accident was still not known.