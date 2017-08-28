Six held for defrauding ex-teacher of R1.2m

The Hawks have arrested six members of an alleged syndicate who defrauded a retired 61-year-old Lusikisiki teacher of R1.2-million.

Three of the suspects were arrested in East London and apparently revealed that they were working with suspects who had “escaped” to Port Elizabeth.

Hawks investigators in the Eastern Cape have targeted a syndicate of bogus traditional healers who duped victims into investing millions with them to “double their money”. A number of cases are being investigated by the Hawks and a number of suspects have been arrested in the past few months.

Many of the victims are government employees with teachers and nurses topping the list.

Earlier last week, Captain Anelisa Feni said the victim visited a bank in Oxford Street, East London, to withdraw a large amount of money.

“A manager at the bank got suspicious and contacted the Hawks to investigate the matter as that was not the first time the woman had made a huge withdrawal. Hawks members arrived at the scene and interviewed the woman who confessed she was withdrawing money for the suspects,” said Feni.

“She also revealed that she had already given the suspects approximately R1.2-million and that one of them was her traditional healer while another one was the healer’s boyfriend,” said Feni.

The Hawks acted swiftly and arrested Mohamed Wamabirigwe, 55, Nazib Majne, 29, and Jimmy Seluwujjo, 25.

Phumeza Mbana, 40, Brian Kibirige, 31, and Nasifu Walakira, 31, were later arrested by the Serious Commercial Crime unit of the Hawks in Port Elizabeth.

“Mbana, Kibirige and Walakira are additional suspects to three other suspects who were arrested in East London last week for the same crime. All six suspects, except for Mbana, are foreign nationals,” said Feni.

Three years ago, the Dispatch reported on teacher Nyanisa Virginia Mseleni, who was allegedly duped of R1.69-million by a herbalist, “Prof Jameal”, who promised her that her money would multiply to R8-million. At the time, provincial education spokesman Mali Mtima said they always advised teachers to be extremely careful with their pension money when they retired from work. Mtima said the department played its part by engaging them and advising them of available options to invest.

On Wednesday, Mbana, Kibirige, Walakira, Wamabirigwe, Majne and Seluwujjo will appear before the East London Magistrate’s Court for a formal bail application. They are charged with fraud. — bonganif@dispatch.co.za