BCM councillor granted R500 bail in double murder case

Buffalo City Metro ANC ward 13 councillor Nokulunga Matiwane was granted R500 bail by the East London Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

The 54-year-old woman appeared in court to face two counts of murder. She is accused No2 on the charge sheet. Her husband Mthuthuzeli Matiwane, 60, is accused No1 and will make a formal bail application on Friday.

She was released on bail with strict conditions, including that she relocates from her burnt Reeston house to her shack in Kwelerha.

Presiding magistrate Rochelle Sam also ordered that Matiwane report to the Gonubie police station every Wednesday between 6am and 6pm.

She was also ordered not to approach three state witnesses.

Her case was postponed to October 2 for further investigation.

She was arrested on Thursday in connection with the killing of two women in Dice township in Reeston.

Her arrest came after her husband was arrested and appeared in court on Thursday for allegedly killing Nomboniso Twana, 54, and Nombulelo Mpitipiti, 50.

The two were killed on Tuesday.

Mpitipiti died instantly from two bullet wounds to the head while Twana died a day later at Frere Hospital after sustaining two bullet wounds to her stomach and arm.

Twana was an Expanded Public Works Programme supervisor having attained employment allegedly through the councillor.

The death of the two women caused residents to go on the rampage and set alight Matiwane’s house in Dice.

Matiwane’s disabled 17-year-old daughter was killed after she had been trapped inside the house.

According to police, Twana managed to give a short statement identifying Mthuthuzeli as the one who pulled the trigger before she passed away. — zwangam@dispatch.co.za