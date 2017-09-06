Mom stabs daughter’s 3 ‘rapists’

An Eastern Cape woman has stabbed a man to death and wounded two others, allegedly when she found them gang-raping her 27-year-old daughter.
The incident occurred at an unoccupied house in the Qumbu administrative area in Zwartwater near Komani at the weekend.
The woman, who is from Lady Frere, was arrested on Saturday over the death of Zamile Siyeka and injuries of Xolisa Siyeka and Mncedisi Vuba, who are both in the Frontier Hospital in Komani.
She appeared in the Lady Frere Magistrate’s Court on Monday and was released on R500 bail.
She is not being named to protect the identity of her daughter, as she is believed to be the victim of a sexual offence.
The mother said she was at her home when she was called by her daughter’s friend, who told her that her daughter was being gang-raped by knife-wielding men.
“I called the police but could not report the matter as the phone was not answered.
“I then reported this to the village headman.
“He then went on to call the police while I went to search for my child,” she said.
She said she used her cellphone torch to search for her daughter as it was after 1am.
“While we were busy looking, I heard someone screaming from a dark, unoccupied house and I went straight there.
“I opened the door and used my phone for light.
“As I stood near the door, I saw three men naked on the bed with my child,” she said.
She said she noticed that one of the men was in front of her daughter, the other one was behind her with the knife while the third one was kneeling down.
“I asked them what they are doing and they came running straight to me.
“I then used my knife to protect myself from the three dangerous men.
“I ducked the first one and stabbed him.
“The second one came and I struggled with him, finally managing to stab him while I was already on my knees.
“I then stabbed the third one trying to escape through the window,” she recalled.
The mother said after seeing the three men raping her child, she just lost control.
Zwartwater village headman Mzukisi Sigqolana said the village was shocked by the incident.
“The men were problematic in the village.
“I have had numerous meetings with their families regarding their behaviour.
“The residents of this village are all behind the woman and have promised to support her throughout the trial,” said Sigqolana.
Ward 9 councillor Linda Fatyela said the village was now quiet since the mother had stabbed the men.
“These boys were causing problems for the community, although it is sad that one of them has died.
“But our aim is to live in a peaceful village without fearing for our lives,” Fatyela said.
The woman will be back in court on October 8. — thembiles@dispatch.co.za
