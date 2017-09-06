Murderers get life terms in jail each

Two men found guilty of killing an elderly woman from Port St Johns last year have each been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Maphelo Bholo and Siyabulela Mphoswa, both 21 years, were arrested for the murder of 68-year-old Pamela Dawn Burns who went missing from her Second Beach home in PSJ in June last year.

Burns’ lifeless body was later found dumped near bushes about 500 metres from the Mthatha Dam near Rosedale village outside Mthatha following frantic searching by police.

Burns had two gunshot wounds to the upper body. Police investigations also confirmed she had been raped.

Last week, both Bholo and Mphoswa were handed life sentences by the Mthatha High Court sitting in Port St Johns.

The duo were also sentenced to an additional 15 years for housebreaking with intent to commit a crime, robbery and kidnapping. Bholo was also sentenced to a second life imprisonment term for rape while Mphoswa was sentenced to eight years after he was convicted of being an accessory to rape. The court ordered that his sentence run concurrently with the 15-year jail term.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesman Luxolo Tyali said they welcomed the sentences as they hoped would serve as a deterrent to other would-be rapists would prey on defenceless women and children.