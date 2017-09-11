A manager at a poultry company is facing a barrage of allegations after allegedly calling a black employee a baboon and pointing a gun at another colleague in Gauteng.

Martin Joubert appeared in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court last week for allegedly pointing a firearm at Peter Kgoedi in August.

He is accused of asking workers‚ “Who wants to die?” while allegedly brandishing a firearm. The case has been postponed for further investigation to September 29.

Joubert will also appear in the Midrand Magistrate’s Court on September 28 in connection with a case of crimen injuria after allegedly calling a worker a baboon.

Police spokesman warrant officer Mmakgomo Semono confirmed that the case had been opened in September 2016 and said Joubert had been warned to appear in court.

Workers‚ who asked not be named‚ claimed that some staff had been forced to leave the company after complaining to management about Joubert’s behaviour.

Joubert declined to comment because the cases are before the courts.

“I really do not want to give any comments. I am tired of all these people who are making allegations against me. I gave my statements to the police‚” he told TimesLIVE.

The company’s managing director could not be reached for comment.

One of seven workers who were dismissed in May after embarking on an illegal strike in protest against the manager‚ claimed that employees were terrified of him.

“He shouts abuse at workers‚ calling us baboons‚” said one of the dismissed workers.

Secretary general of the National Trade Union Congress‚ Sophonia Machaba‚ said they had written a letter to the company demanding that Joubert be suspended‚ pending the outcome of the criminal cases.

Machaba said they had also lodged an unfair dismissal case with the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

-TimesLIVE

Source: TMG Digital.