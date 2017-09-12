‘Cannibal’ accused dies in hospital

In a shocking turn of events, the 23-year-old man who was arrested for slaughtering and eating the flesh of a woman in KwaBhaca – formerly Mount Frere – on Saturday, has died this morning.

Aphiwe Mapekula died at Nelson Mandela Central Hospital where he was admitted after he was shot by police who were trying to apprehend him.

When police arrived at the crime scene on Saturday, he had already killed Thembisa Masumpa, 35, beheaded her and was busy feeding on the dead body. He allegedly ignored several warning shots to deter him and even when he was shot and wounded on the arm, leg and abdomen he continued eating the woman’s flesh.

Health department provincial spokesman Sizwe Kupelo confirmed the death.

“He was admitted on Saturday after he was transferred from Madzikane KaZulu Hospital in KwaBhaca with gunshot wounds and needed emergency surgery. He unfortunately died in the early hours of this morning at about 4.35am,“ said Kupelo.