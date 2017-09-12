King takes legal steps to stop screening of gay-themed initiate movie

By MALIBONGWE DAYIMANI and ARETHA LINDEN

AmaXhosa King Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu has instructed advocate Matthew Mphahlwa to block the screening of the gay-themed circumcision movie Inxeba (The Wound).

The movie, directed by John Trengove, was screened at the Miriam Makeba Art Centre in East London on Saturday. It tells the story of a traditional surgeon who joins other men from his community on a journey to the mountains to initiate a group of teenagers into manhood.

His entire existence starts to unravel when a defiant initiate from the city discovers his best-kept secret – that he is gay.

Speaking through his spokesman Prince Xhantilomzi Sigcawu on Friday, King Sigcawu slammed the movie for “humiliating” and “insulting” the rite.

Sivuyile Mtshemla, founder of Cater For All – a non-profit organisation that sought to sensitise Lesbian, Gay, Bi-Sexual, Transgender and Intersex (LGBTI) issues, especially in rural areas – accused those against the movie of being homophobic.

“This movie is not about exposing a culture, it is a beautiful queer love story.

“The backlash was expected but honestly I thought it would be accompanied by dialogue. I believe those who are fighting this movie, when they haven’t even seen it, are homophobic,” said Mtshemla.

Mtshemla was the organiser of the screening, which was attended by a small crowd and followed by dialogue about the movie.

The movie will be shown in cinemas in February next year. However, a trailer showing a surgeon wielding a sharp knife followed by an initiate screaming in agony, is already on YouTube and getting bad reviews from traditionalists.

Sigcawu confirmed that his lawyers were preparing to submit papers to the Grahamstown High Court in an effort to obtain an interdict to halt the screenings currently taking place nationwide.

Sigcawu has written to Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa, MEC Pemmy Majodina and the Film and Publication Board in an attempt to halt the nationwide screenings.

“The interdict is an interim relief to stop the screening while we discuss this matter with government and the Film and Publication Board.

“We don’t want that movie to come out as it is distorting and destroying our culture and as custodians we can’t just sit back and do nothing.”

Sigcawu said ulwaluko [circumcision] was a highly respected and secret rite.

He said what worried the kingdom more was that the movie could be watched by anyone, including women, who are not suppose to have knowledge of what happens at the initiation school.

Film and Publication Board spokeswoman Manala Botolo said the FPB would meet with the ECHTL soon over the matter.

“I can confirm that the FPB has received an e-mail from the Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders requesting a meeting with our acting chief executive officer. — arethal@dispatch.co.za / malibongwed@dispatch.co.za