Minister’s Benz: Going… going … gone …. for R10!

A Mercedes-Benz sedan belonging to Defence and Military Veterans’ Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was sold for a lousy R10 during an auction in King William’s Town this morning.



This after it was placed under the hammer after Mapisa-Nqakula had failed to settle a R50000 debt to a King William’s Town garage which had worked on her faulty engine and gearbox last year.



The 1998 C180 Mercedes, used by the minister’s 96-year-old father, Mdantsane-based renowned academic DV Mapisa, was today bought by the same garage, King William’s Town Motor Engineering, which the mninister was indebted to for the repairs.



This after no buyers were available to bid for the vehicle during an auction this morning.

The sale was confirmed by garage’s lawyer Peter Monaghan.

This after a writ of execution, paving the way for the vehicle’s auctioning, was issued by the local magistrate’s court on April 26.

