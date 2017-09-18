Ramaphosa echoes transformation call

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated President Jacob Zuma’s call for radical economic transformation.

He was speaking in Ndevana, where he opened the Vuyo Mbuli HIV/Aids and Orphans Care Centre, in his capacity as head of the South African National Aids Council.

Ramaphosa gave a long speech about working together towards improving South Africa.

Also at the event were Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle and Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

“We must bring about radical economic transformation in our lifetime for our country so that our people can become owners and controllers of our economy of our country,” said Ramaphosa.

“Our economy is still in the hands of white people. We want the economy to be owned and controlled by black people without any apology. We want an economy that will work for all and not just certain people or certain families.

“The party is going to a conference in 90 days and the whole country is looking at the ANC to see what policies will come up. When you go to that conference you must come out with policies that will improve South Africa. Policies that will move us from the state we are in now because right now our economy is struggling,” Ramaphosa said.

He said all eyes were on the ANC and the ruling party had never failed the country. He said the party had been doing the best it could since it took power in 1994.

“It is expected that when you are at the conference in December, you will choose leaders who will take the country forward – leaders that you want and who will do what you want,” he said.

The crowd shouted: “Sifuna wena” [we want you].

“The leaders that you choose must put the interests of our people before anyone else. They must not focus on certain families but on the values of the founding fathers of the ANC. Even you, when you choose those who will represent you at the conference, you must choose people who want to strengthen and unite the ANC. Choose people that will not be bought along the way,” he said.

Ramaphosa said it was important to keep branches alive and active as it was branches that had to campaign and lead people. “If your leaders are not calling branch meetings you must remove them.”

Ramaphosa had earlier led a delegation to the official opening of Cecilia Makiwane Hospital (CMH) in Mdantsane, where a statue of Makiwane was unveiled.

Makiwane’s niece, 88-year-old Nonceba Makiwane-Mokhou, said as a family they felt honoured by the “wonderful gesture”.

“We are very pleased that even generations to come will be inspired and follow her example of serving her community selflessly. She devoted herself to helping people who were sick,” the elderly woman said.

Motsoaledi said CMH needed to be looked after or it would fail. He called on leadership to avoid four problems that could potentially cause CMH to fail. Those problems were choosing the wrong people in human resources, failing in the procurement system, financial mismanagement and failing to maintain equipment and buildings. — siyat@dispatch.co.za