Cala school makes its mark

Cala Senior Secondary School beat several other schools in the country to claim third place in the national Eskom Simama Ranta Entrepreneurship competition recently.

Harrismith Senior Secondary School from Free State and Mudimeli High School from Limpopo took first and second positions respectively.

The school advanced to the national competition after clinching first place in the Eastern Cape leg of the competition, walking away with a R50000 prize.

Cala Senior Secondary took first place in the province earlier last month, with Mpambani Mzimba and Pentecost Genius named first and second runners-up in the provincial competition and winning R25000 and R10000, respectively.

The economics and economic management science teacher at Cala Senior Secondary, Chwayita Qezu-Bunyonyo, said: “We have learnt a lot from the competition and going forward we want to make sure that we become the first Eastern Cape school to win the competition.”

She said the competition was for high schools from around the country, with the aim of ensuring they play a part in strengthening the country’s economy through entrepreneurship.

“The competition aims to identify, honour and showcase South African secondary schools that set an example in entrepreneurship education. It encourages pupils to consider entrepreneurship as a career choice,” she said.

Qezu-Bunyonyo said the organisers work with over 800 schools throughout South Africa, empowering educators to promote entrepreneurship and enhance teaching and learning in economic and management sciences.

She said they wanted to make Cala Senior Secondary School a business hub.

“We encourage pupils to start their businesses early so that when they leave school, they are already able to run their own businesses,” she said.

The school has also started a gardening project, with the aim of selling vegetables to local shops.

“We will be using the garden to also support pupils who come from poor families,” said Qezu-Bunyonyo. — thembiles@dispatch.co.za