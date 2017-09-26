Nonkonyana elected chairman of Traditional House

Contralesa provincial secretary Nkosi Mwelo Nonkonyana has been elected the new chairman of the Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders.

He won 19 votes while his opponent Nkosi Thanduxolo Magadla got 18. There was one spoilt paper. There are 38 members of the House. Nonkonyana is the founding chairman of the House and served one term of its inception in 1996. He is the former Safa vice-president and former ANC MP.

The voting for the deputy chairman is on the go. In the deputy chairmanship the contest is between Nkosi Langa Mavuso and Nkosi Mnoneleli Ranuga. Ranuga is of the Hola House of AmaMpondomise and Contralesa provincial treasurer.

Mavuso is Contralesa deputy chairman and is senior traditional leader of AmaBhele In Alice.

Nkosi Vuyani Gwebindlala of AmaTshezi has been elected as the new leader of the House. Of the 38 votes he got 34. Vuyani Gwebindlala – is a well-known Mthatha lawyer.

Nkosi Xolile Ndevu has been elected as the leader of the National House of Traditional Leaders