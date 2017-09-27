WATCH: Cosatu in EL branch joins march against state capture

Thousands of Cosatu affiliate union members today marched in East London as part of the Labour federation’s national march against state capture.

The crowds marched from the North End Stadium, down Buffalo Street on to Oxford Street to hand over the memorandum at the East London City Hall.

Among their demands include the end to state capture and the influence of Indian businessmen — the Guptas family — on state decisions.

They also demanded an end to Labour brokers and corruption in government.