Man gets year’s jail for bestiality

A Mount Fletcher man has been sentenced to 12 months imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to having sexual intercourse with a donkey.

He was convicted of bestiality.

The 23-year-old Ntando Thembalethu Mankungwini claimed in court he had been instructed by a sangoma to have sex with the animal.

The sangoma told him he would be a stronger man once he had sexual intercourse with the animal, he told the court.

Mankungwini of Moreneng village in the Chevy Chase area in the district of Mount Fletcher, committed the act on September 20.

He had come across a herd of donkeys and drove two of them to a secluded area where he had sex with one.

National Prosecution Authority regional spokesman Luxolo Tyali yesterday said that Mankungwini had been caught in the act by the grandson of the owner of the donkeys, who had given chase thinking Mankungwini was stealing his grandfather’s donkeys.

On his first appearance in court, Mankungwini pleaded guilty, saying his traditional healer had instructed him to commit the offence so that he could become a stronger man.

The matter was finalised by senior public prosecutor Gcinabantu Jubase. “The National Prosecuting Authority welcomes the sentence,” said Tyali. — lulamilef@dispatch.co.zaBy LULAMILE FENI