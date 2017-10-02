South African Grade 8 to 12 pupils have answered more than 155‚000 online mathematical questions in less than a week.

The Siyavula #1MillionMaths Challenge hopes to show pupils‚ parents and teachers that through technology maths can be become easier with practice.

“We’re challenging them to complete one million maths exercises on our platform because we want them to experience the impact that practice can have on their grasp of mathematical concepts. It’s a misnomer that some people “just can’t do maths” – everyone can‚ at their own pace and with the right feedback and guidance.”

“Research shows that learners who practise regularly and consistently will improve and do better in maths‚” Siyavula chief executive officer Mark Horner said.

Pupils will have to sign up and answer the questions online.

The answers are checked instantly and the online learning tool will then provide step-by-step explanations on how to tackle each question.

Prizes including gift vouchers‚ data bundles‚ cellphones‚ a laptop and iPad will be dished out throughout the challenge.

One-hundred-and-fifty-thousand pupils from no-fee public schools who participate in the challenge are also eligible to receive a Google.org sponsored scholarship that will grant them free access to practise maths next year.

In July Google awarded Siyavula a $1.5-million grant to use technology to close learning gaps.

– TimesLIVE

Source: TMG Digital.