After confirming he has been diagnosed with cancer‚ radio personality Xolani Gwala has shared his fears and lessons learned as he begins his battle with the disease which is at an advanced stage.

Xolani‚ who left his followers shocked after he revealed that he had to go off air due to colon cancer‚ told Drum magazine that the diagnoses also shocked him. He said his family has inspired him to fight.

“Family is at the center of this entire thing. It’s your family that makes you stay positive. I’m not ready to die yet‚” he said.

The talk show host married his wife Peggy-Sue Khumalo in 2015 and they have a daughter together‚ in addition to Xolani’s two daughters from a previous relationship.

Speaking to the publication‚ he said he now wanted to help raise awareness that cancer can happen to anybody.

“After this I’ve learned you’ve got to raise awareness. I don’t smoke. I don’t drink. I live well. I eat well. My parents don’t have it as far as I know… so the thing about cancer is that it can happen to anyone‚” said Xolani.

Last month‚ three weeks after 702 announced that he would be off air for several weeks to allow him space to deal with a “serious medical challenge”‚ Xolani revealed the diagnosis.

He said he had already undergone a medical procedure to remove a tumour and had begun chemotherapy.

“It’s going to be a long fight‚ but a fight that I’m ready for‚” he said at the time.