Disabled still marginalised in EC state employment

Only two out of 14 provincial government departments have met the target of employing a 2% staff complement of people living with disabilities.

Premier Phumulo Masualle’s office and the department of safety and liaison are the only beacons shining when it comes to giving job opportunities to vulnerable disabled people, the Bhisho legislature has revealed.

The departments of health and education, which account for the lion’s share of the provincial budget and employ the most civil servants, are lagging far behind, with only 0.2% and 0.3% respectively of their staff being disabled.

