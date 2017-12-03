Mdantsane taxi boss shot dead, wife wounded

By Zolile Menzelwa -
Eastern Cape police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder following the shooting of a taxi boss in NU3, Mdantsane, last night.

A Mdantsane taxi boss was shot dead on Saturday night
Mdantsane police spokesman Captain Nkosikho Mzuku said the 49-year-old man was shot dead at his home while his wife was critically injured during the shooting.
The wife, in her 40s, is recovering in hospital.
“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known. Police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder,” Mzuku said.

