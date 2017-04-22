Contract to govern, not rule

The ANC regards itself as a national liberation movement “in power”. This ambiguity has to disappear. The ANC is a governing party, no longer a liberation movement.

If one were to pass judgment on the ANC in the role of being both a national liberation movement and a governing party, one would simply state that it was a failure because in trying to be both the ANC has robbed the nation of the accountable and dynamic ANC that people were used to in the past.

The gross blunders and misconduct committed by the current leadership are explained away as though the ANC is still learning. While this was partly true at the beginning when the ANC came to power, it cannot be the case after 22 years in government.

There is a social contract between the governor and the governed. The rules of the game apply to both. Our Constitution is the product of a compromise negotiated and accepted by all. The values and principles enshrined in it reflect our aspirations and therefore inform our policies and programmes.

One of the “founding provisions” of the Constitution is that it sees South Africa as a “multi-party system of democratic government, to ensure accountability, responsiveness and openness”.

In the time of apartheid, parliament was sovereign. Today, the Constitution is supreme. All powers derive from the Constitution, and whichever party wins the majority in elections, it has to govern with responsibility and accountability to all citizens. As (former deputy Chief Justice) Dikgang Moseneke asserted, in the new South Africa there are no subjects, but, rather, citizens who should be governed in accordance with the Constitution and the rule of law.

Our vision is uncomplicated. For starters we have to shut the door firmly on apartheid, brutality and inequality. We have inducted a democracy. We have chosen the rule of law not the rule by people.

We want representatives of people in parliament to make good laws; hold the executive to account and to deliberate on matters of national importance. We entrust the executive with the purse and the sword to implement laws and to pursue the vital interests set up in our Constitution. As we do so, we expect the executive to treat the public purse only as authorised by the law. We expect our courts to work to ensure everyone acts within the remit of our vision as expressed in laws. In all this, every public official’s conduct must be accountable, responsive and transparent.

That is our national vision in a few words … Much like other social activists who are expected to take practical steps to realise the vision, all public functionaries must show absolute fidelity to our collective covenant … As a start, we should rethink the way with which we refer to our leaders in government. They are not rulers. They are servants. We cannot have a ruling party. We must have a serving party.

Perhaps then our parties will attract a talented pool of young people willing to serve – people with the sole desire to give and not to take, to build and not to destroy.

We are beset by the fears and discomfort that are a product of having lived apart as a people. For most, there was no interaction and communication between black and white, except that of a “master-servant” relationship. In the over 22 years of freedom little has changed in this regard. There is still little free interaction between black and white outside the workplace.

This is partly as a consequence of the residual apartheid physical infrastructures and the economic power patterns. In this regard, some concern has been raised, and proposals like establishing a “deliberative democracy”, have been put forward. I find the concept of “deliberative democracy” attractive.

At the moment the ANC relies on its numerical majority in parliament to pass legislation that is sometimes perceived by minority parties as being unfair. You can’t always rely on the fact that you are “the majority”. It’s very dangerous, especially where racism was institutionalised and tribalism encouraged.

Rather, the ANC should use its majority to provide exemplary leadership by arguing better and presenting indisputable facts. This is where deliberative democracy comes in. It means that decisions and the legitimacy of the law are taken on the basis of deliberation, not merely on voting along party lines. There is nothing to be gained from having a constitution that is hailed as one of the best in the world when in the practical lives of the people it has no meaning.

This indicates that there is something wrong with our system of democracy as a nation. This does not mean the Constitution is wrong. We have to look at matters and processes much more deeply.

In fulfilling our obligations arising from the Constitution, practical concerns have arisen. Any living democracy must, in the course of its development, face new challenges that emerge. When these challenges arise, as a constitutional democracy we should be able collectively to undertake reviews and amendments.

There is no document that can guide people to better their lives without its being subjected to amendments too. (Although I must hasten to add that our Constitution cannot be amended willy-nilly by those with ulterior motives).

Justice Thurgood Marshall (1908 -1993) of the US had this to say about the US constitution “Today’s constitution is a realistic document of freedom only because of several corrective amendments. Those amendments speak to a sense of decency and fairness that I and other blacks cherish.”

South Africa is beset by accumulated disabilities that limit citizens’ ability to enjoy the fruits of freedom. In this regard, education is a distinct and critical equaliser. If the necessary urgency were to be given to basic education it could empower ordinary citizens to respond with confidence to the opportunities and constraints of modern society.

You may ask what this has to do with deliberate democracy. While this right must be enjoyed by all of South Africa’s people, because of Bantu Education under apartheid it is the education of blacks that needed more attention – and not only more resources. We needed the most capable among us to contribute towards the education of blacks. This also applies to all institutions of education, but the education of blacks has lagged behind in all areas – but more glaringly in mathematics and physics.

We must admit that while government had put resources to address the deficiencies in the education sector, its numerous experiments, especially with basic education, have crippled the very sector expected to be the foundation for developing the society we longed to have. On the one hand, we have a basic education system that delivers high school learners in many ways ill prepared for university and adult life. On the other hand, we have a system that seemingly puts emphasis on university graduates who end up with no employment opportunities in the industries in which they were meant to be employed.

Lastly, let me deal with appointments in government and in state organs. Many have raised concerns on the way these appointments are made. The Constitution provides the prerogative to appoint but it does so with the understanding that the interests of the nation are the basis of that appointment. This starts with the president who, in terms of the Constitution, appoints his deputy, then ministers, deputy ministers, heads of departments, and Chapter 9 (and many other) institutions that are pillars of democratic structures and include criminal justice system organisations and departments.

Again, Moseneke, reflecting on our experience as a democracy and the use of the powers of executive authority, highlighted this point: “The ultimate question is how best we may shield appointments of public functionaries to institutions that gird our democracy, from the personal preferences and vagary of the appointing authority?

“Finally, an equally important debate should be whether appointing members of the cabinet exclusively from the ranks of members of parliament best advances the duty members of parliament have to hold the executive to account. If their career logical advancement is within the national executive, are members of parliament likely to rattle the executive cage?”

This is a clear and straightforward contention. We must always be conscious of well-intended guidelines that result in unintended consequences which, in the long term, harm democracyby damaging the dignity and respect associated with high offices and positions of responsibility. Appointing non-performing and unqualified individuals into positions that serve citizens undermines that same authority and the trust given to it by society.

Khulu Mbatha has been an ANC member for over 40 years, holding various posts including chief of staff for former ANC secretary generals Alfred Nzo, Cyril Ramaphosa and Kgalema Motlanthe. He is a member of the “group of 101 stalwarts”, signatories to the document “For the sake of our future”.

