Youth must speak up in national dialogue

The dawn of democracy in 1994 inspired not only the fulfilment of the aspiration, hopes and dreams of the people of this country but the aspirations and dreams of all oppressed and progressive peoples the world over.

The defeat of apartheid and trappings of white supremacy, once regarded as invincible, crumbled and signalled the birth of a new nation, a reawakening and rejuvenation of a people who longed for equality, freedom and democracy in the land of their birth.

This was again a reaffirmation of the indomitability and resilience of the human spirit to overcome great odds in the quest for freedom and justice.

I may have been a teenager at the time freedom dawned, but through my elders’ recollections and their continuous imparting of political education – umrhabulo – the narrative of the indomitable spirit that has always defined my people has since been grafted into my being.

The euphoria and jubilation of the moment of freedom found expression in the epilogue of the 1993 [interim] constitution which declared “this constitution provides an historic bridge between the past of a deeply divided society characterised by strife, conflict, untold suffering and injustice, and a future founded on the recognition of human rights, democracy and peaceful coexistence and development opportunities for all South Africans, irrespective of colour, race, class, belief or sex”.

On April 27, South Africa celebrated 23 years of a democratic dispensation. In the history of a nation, 23 years is a relatively short space of time but it is pertinent and appropriate to pause, look back and ask the question: “Have we, as a people, been able to achieve and live up to the expectations of our constitution ‘to heal the divisions of the past, improve the quality of life of all citizens and free the potential of each person’?”

In a statement at the opening of the debate on reconciliation and nation- building in the National Assembly on May 29 1998, the then deputy president Thabo Mbeki raised these questions as to “whether we are making the requisite progress to: create a non-racial society, to build a non-sexist country – to heal the divisions of the past – to achieve the peaceful coexistence of our people – to create development opportunities of all South Africans …” and whether “our actions have genuinely sought to promote the integrated constitutional objectives of national unity – the well-being of all South Africans – peace – reconciliation between the people of South Africa and reconstruction of society”.

At the time, Mbeki answered his own questions with an emphatic “No!”

Is the situation any better or different today?

Sadly, as uncomfortable as the answer might be, recent events in the country point to the country spiralling backwards, fast approaching what some have been bold enough to describe as the status of a failed state.

Needless to say, the Afro-pessimists must be shouting with glee and excitement at the prospect of South Africa becoming a failed state.

That may sound like an exaggeration but it does not take away the reality of: The country being relegated to junk status by two rating agencies, Standard and Poor’s and Fitch; the Constitutional Court finding the president violated his oath of office by failing to uphold, defend and protect the constitution; that parliament had failed to hold the executive accountable; that there has been an increase in incidences of racial tension; that ours is regarded as one of the most unequal societies in the world; the allegations of state capture; the chaotic mismanagement of state-owned enterprises … the list goes on and on.

In this prevailing status quo I received, with great jubilation, the news that certain prolific foundations, namely those of Chief Albert Luthuli, Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe, Desmond and Leah Tutu, Thabo Mbeki, FW de Klerk, Helen Suzman, Jakes Gerwel and the Umlambo Foundation (whose patron is the former deputy president and the current UN Women executive director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka) have joined forces in an unprecedented show of unity to invite South Africans to a national dialogue, the first of which will take place this Friday.

Once again, a historic call is being made to all South Africans to join together and marshal their collective wisdom to pull the country back from the brink.

In my view there are many issues the national dialogue must consider, but for now I wish to draw my compatriots’ attention to again interrogating our constitution.

This “national compact” is not only what binds us all as a nation, but the promises and aspirations contained therein are fast being replaced by resentments, despair and anger.

We must ask the question and answer honestly: “What needs to be done to rekindle the dream of a prosperous South Africa which is supposed to play its rightful role in the affairs of the African continent?”

The call for a national dialogue is one that might easily be misconstrued as one that can only be led, supported and executed by our elders, but the point needs to be made to the South African youth, that even at the time of the founding of the ANC Youth League, the league of gentlemen at the helm – including Anton Muziwakhe Lembede – were unapologetic in their stance that it was the youth who had the time-honoured role of “re-examining the struggle, which today continues in a new form”.

AP Mda elaborated on this point, saying: “It is the critical gaze of the youth who play the time-honoured role of re-examining the status quo, sometimes to the discomfort of the ‘old guard’.”

Today, just as was the case for Lembede’s generation, the youth still “have the flexibility to scrutinise their own positions, and have the courage to adapt them to changing conditions if need be”.

As a young South African, I applaud the collective vision of these foundations in taking this step to call South Africans together to begin to undertake this massive inward-looking exercise.

This vision is, I believe, the correct step towards finally accepting and internalising the truth that “we are the solution we seek”.

I therefore, call on all South Africans, and young South Africans in particular, to avail themselves in great numbers to partake in the national dialogues, and to participate with utmost honesty and tremendous zeal.

For the South Africa we all envisage is not one that is simply a birthright, but one for which we must collectively stand up and avail ourselves with our youthful vigour to help achieve.

Asanda Magaqa is an award-winning journalist and independent media, film and communications consultant