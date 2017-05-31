OPINION: Civil society pulls together against capture

There is a titanic battle going on for the soul of South Africa. For a while, the forces of state capture, greed and corruption seemed as if they had pretty much won the battle.

However, those standing up for our nation’s sovereignty are gathering force and making strides in beating the Zuma/Guptas state capture project.

Hot on the heels of the Unburdening Panel report released on May 18 by the South African Council of Churches, came a second even more explosive report, “Betrayal of the Promise: How South Africa is Being Stolen” compiled by the State Capacity Research Project on May 25.

It was a product of wide ranging collaboration between academic researchers in partnership with various stakeholders, including the SACC.

Both reports have been inspired by and followed the former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report, which was bravely and spectacularly released during the very last days of her tenure.

It is likely that both reports were the result of the infamous obfuscation of the ANC in dealing directly, honestly and urgently, with the matter of state capture.

In the absence of leadership from the ANC on the matter, the church and academia have taken the initiative to deal with it. I cannot imagine a finer demonstration of responsible citizenship by these brave and conscientious members of our society.

I find it very encouraging to note what seems to be the emergence of a new era of collaboration dawning in South Africa.

We have seen NGOs standing together in defence of our constitution and our people. We have witnessed opposition parties working together to rid South Africa of President Jacob Zuma and his parasitic network. Now we see collaboration between the church and academia, all in the interest of the nation.

I suspect we will begin to see more collaborations across the vast sections of our population for the single purpose of reclaiming and refocusing our nation.

The crucial importance of the “Betrayal of the Promise” report is the clear analysis it provides of the extent and reality of state capture.