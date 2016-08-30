Gauteng premier David Makhura sent a subtle message to the DA that the ANC is still in charge in the province‚ including in all municipalities.

Delivering his annual report at the legislature on Tuesday‚ Makhura indirectly warned DA mayors in the City of Joburg and Tshwane to toe the line.

The provincial government through its department of Cogta has powers to place a municipal under administration in an event where governance has collapsed.

“We will not hesitate to intervene‚ in accordance with the law‚ in the event of administrative paralysis that threatens the well-being of citizens‚” warned Makhura.

“In the coming month‚ I will meet all the newly-elected mayors to share perspectives on how we can work together‚ in the best interest of our citizens‚ to build a transformed‚ modernised and re-industrialised Gauteng City Region.”

In an apparent response to the Mayor of Tshwane Solly Msimanga’s assertion that he would ban blue lights except for President Jacob Zuma’s convoy‚ Makhura had this advice: “We will also advise mayors to avoid making public announcements or commitments on matters on which they have no constitutional or legal authority.”

He pointed out that as the head of the province‚ he expected mayors to be humble.

“I welcome all executive mayors and hope they will serve the people with humility‚ honour and distinction. The people have spoken and we must now work together with all municipalities in order to ensure service delivery‚” he said.

He said the provincial government would assist all municipalities to be responsive‚ accountable and maintain clean governance.

“We have on numerous occasions stated that we place a high premium on evidence-based governance and policy making.

“We have also said that we are a government that is concerned about the impact of our policy interventions. Our interventions need to result in visible and measurable improvement in the conditions of the people of Gauteng.”

Without mentioning the DA-controlled metros by name‚ he called on them to implement the open tender system.

“We want to call on municipalities that are governed by other parties (DA) other than the ANC to ensure that those municipalities implement the open tender system.”

He said the provincial government departments and the ANC controlled-Ekurhuleni Metro‚ in line with their quest for clean governance‚ were already implementing an open tender system.

“Our commitment is to running a clean and transparent administration. We are pleased to report that the open tender system is now being implemented in all our departments.

“We are also pleased that the City of Ekurhuleni was already implementing the open tender system‚” he said.