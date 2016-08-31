As it “has now been almost half a year” since his party laid corruption charges against Atul and Ajay Gupta‚ Mmusi Maimane is demanding that the country’s top cop say when the investigation will be completed.

“The public remains in the dark on this matter – while the Guptas and President (Jacob) Zuma continue to raid government in order to benefit themselves personally‚” the Democratic Alliance (DA) leader said on Wednesday.

Maimane said he had written to acting national police commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane‚ “requesting that he clarify the following”:

“What progress has been made with regards to these charges?

“Whether an investigation has been initiated by the SAPS?;

“If not‚ why not?;

“If so‚ who is the investigating officer?; and

“The expected date of completion of the investigation.”

Maimane said Phahlane has to explain “why the South African Police Service (SAPS) is dragging its feet” as it was in March that the DA had laid criminal charges against the Gupta…following revelations that members of the African National Congress-aligned family had offered cabinet positions to at least two ANC members in exchange for executive decisions favourable and beneficial to the Guptas’ business interests”.

“After years of allegations over state favours‚ murky business relationships and clear-cut nepotism between the Gupta family and President Jacob Zuma‚ we made the case that this constitutes prima facie evidence of such illicit activity‚ and called on SAPS to conduct a thorough criminal investigation into this matter‚” he added.

Maimane noted weekend reports of the Guptas’ intention to divest “their business interests in South Africa‚ (but) this does not rid South Africa of their destructive influence‚ and certainly does not absolve them from a criminal investigation into suspected acts of corruption”. – TMG Digital