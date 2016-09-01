‘Improperly’ dressed EFF crew chucked out council

Economic Freedom Fighters councillors in the Nyandeni and Buffalo City Metro councils were manhandled out of their respective councils yesterday after they refused to leave the chambers to “dress properly”.

EFF councillors in both councils were wearing their signature red overalls, hard hats and gumboots.

In a picture shared on Twitter, two security guards from Nyandeni municipality can be seen grabbing an EFF councillor, while former student leader Lazola Ndamase tries to intervene.

In BCM, EFF councillors were removed after a long and heated debate among councillors from different political parties.

Newly-elected council speaker Alfred Mtsi was confronted by angry EFF councillor Thembinkosi Apleni, who shouted at him saying he was out of order when Mtsi requested law enforcement officers to assist in removing the EFF councillors.

Before the forced removal, the councillors were asked to leave the chamber as their overalls and helmets were not formal clothing, as required by council rules.

However, Mtsi’s ruling on the matter was met with resistance from the EFF.

“I am ruling on the matter that the councillors must go out of the chambers and go dress properly and come back to the meeting if they can, so that we can carry on with the business of the day.

“We can’t argue with a clearly defined rule of this council,” Mtsi said.

EFF leader Chumani Matiwane argued that the rules did not state as to which items of clothing were not considered formal.

“I’m wearing a shirt, I’m also wearing a jacket on top of the shirt, so what is wrong with that?” Apleni said.

“Helmets and protective clothing are not part of formal clothing,” objected BCM mayor Xola Pakati.

The EFF councillors’ arguments did not save them from being forcefully removed by the law enforcement officers.

Following their removal, party supporters began singing inside the city hall.

No arrests were reported despite the police being called to back up BCM’s law enforcement officers.

Meanwhile, Chris Hani’s nephew, Zolile Rodger Xalisa, of Queenstown, was sworn in on Tuesday afternoon as one of the new EFF MPs in the National Assembly.

This follows the re-deployment of three EFF MPs to municipal councils.

Xalisa, alongside actor and former Generations star, Fana Mokoena, and Leigh-Ann Mathys were officially given their seats by National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete this week.

Mokoena and Mathys previously held seats in the National Council of Provinces.

Xalisa, whose family originally hails from Cofimvaba, in Sabalele Village, is a member of the EFF’s national leadership, the Central Command Team (CCT). He is the CCT portfolio head for rural development and also a political deployee in the Alfred Nzo region.

During the local government elections, he was instrumental in campaigning and setting up branches in the Matatiele sub-region, and Amathole and Chris Hani regions.

Speaking to the Daily Dispatch yesterday about his political history, Xalisa said he became involved in politics at a young age.

“My family members were ANC people and that influenced me to also join the party.

“When Thembisile [Chris Hani] came back to the country, he arrived when I was already Cosas president, and we always engaged about politics numerous times,” he said.

Xalisa left politics and re-surfaced when Julius Malema formed the radical EFF.

From its inception, he became involved with the party – mostly active in the North West – building branches and regional structures.

The North West provincial command team elected him to serve in the CCT, the highest decision-making body for the party after the war council (constituted of the top six officials and nine members of the CCT), who also serve as conveners of CCT deployees to provinces.

The three new MPs replace Phumza Ntobongwana, who has been deployed to the Mhlontlo Local Municipality, Asanda Matshobeni, deployed to the Amathole District Municipality and Abner Matlhoko, who is at Bojanala District Municipality in the North West. — siphem@dispatch.co.za/mamelag@dispatch.co.za