Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday urged leaders of state-owned enterprises (SOEs)‚ along with politicians and others‚ to stop making comments that would worsen the current impasse between the Presidency and National Treasury.

Ramaphosa was speaking in the National Assembly during his first question and answer session since the local government elections last month.

It is widely believed that President Jacob Zuma is preparing to remove Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan using the charges brought by the Hawks as a pretext.

Responding to a question from DA leader Mmusi Maimane about the progress made in establishing a co-investment fund to assist start-up businesses‚ create jobs and stimulate economic growth‚ Ramaphosa said progress was at an advanced phase.

However‚ Maimane posed a follow-up question on how government was hoping to stop the fight over the Treasury from undermining these economic goals. He cited previous remarks by Ramaphosa that SA could not afford to have a government “at war with itself“.

“Starting a fund and these programmes can only survive in a stable economic climate. There is this war between Treasury and the Presidency. If funds like this are going to succeed … how can we put this war to bed?” Maimane asked.

Ramaphosa responded by saying that deliberate steps to stabilise the economy were underway. He agreed that the creation of a conducive environment required state entities and the private sector to work efficiently.

“We are a multi-dimensional democracy. The events of the past few weeks have been a concern to many South Africans. We have called for all those who are involved to take care that what they do not destabilise the economy as that convinces people that South Africa’s economy is not working well‚” said Ramaphosa.

The deputy president went on to call for restraint in premature pronouncement on the standoff. “The processes underway will put this matter to bed. We will be able to move forward with decorum. Government entities looking to join the fray should desist from doing so‚” he said.

Ramaphosa also talked up government’s R1.5bn jobs fund aimed at giving capacity to small and medium-sized businesses to grow and create jobs. He said saving the South African economy would only happen through collective effort.

“We are taking all measures to ensure that the economy of the country grows. The minister of finance and Treasury are involved in initiatives to help the economy. Private business is part of this and job creation and saving the economy are the focus‚” he added.

