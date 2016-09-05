African National Congress Youth League Treasurer Reggie Nkabinde has questioned former ANCYL deputy president Ronald Lamola’s membership of both the ANC and the ANCYL.

“That memorandum must not be entertained. Lamola belongs to a branch and he is not special to get the attention of the national office of the ANC. We are going to refer that memorandum to a branch‚ region then the province.

“These acts that we are seeing today is different to a card-carrying member of the ANC and a member in a true sense of an organisation. When you’re a member of the ANC you defend it when it’s cold or hot… you don’t just decide to wake up when it’s cold and decide to march against your own family‚” said Nkabinde.

He said Lamola must be taught how the organisation is run.

This comes as Lamola was at the forefront of the #OccupyLuthuliHouse protesters who delivered a memorandum of demands at Luthuli House‚ the ANC’s headqurters.

The Mabala Noise owner was part of a handful of supporters behind the #DefendLuthuliHouse campaign.

“He is behaving like those who are sitting there wearing red berets and blue t-shirts‚ he’s no different to them. ANC does not behave like Lamola that is why I’m saying we must go and verify properly if he’s a member of the ANCYL and the ANC‚” Nkabinde added.

Earlier‚ the Youth League’s president‚ Collen Maine‚ said disciplinary action would be taken against league members who were protesting against President Jacob Zuma.

In the memorandum‚ Lamola and his entourage called for the immediate resignation of Zuma and the ANC national executive committee. They claim the NEC has failed to hold the party’s president to account.

The attempt to occupy ANC headquarters was met with a strong show of police preventing #OccupyLuthuliHouse protesters from gaining entry into the ANC headquarters.

The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) has come out in numbers‚ along with the Women’s League and Youth League‚ who claim they are defending the ANC.