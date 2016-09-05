The Democratic Alliance is on Monday to announce the action it intends taking against the re-appointment of Dudu Myeni as chairperson of South African Airways’ (SAA) board.

Party leader Mmusi Maimane said that it “undermines the principle of appointing the brightest and the best to serve the state and it entities”.

It also‚ he added‚ “disregards the need for good governance at state-owned enterprises (SOEs)‚ especially SAA‚ which has become nothing more than a money-sucking leech‚ robbing the people and the fiscus of funds”.

“Myeni has presided over an SAA that has leapt from man-made crisis to crisis.”

Among these‚ Maimane said‚ were that she:

– Failed to publish annual financial statements for 2014/15 with an apparent loss of R 4.7-billion;

– Failed to publish annual financial statements for 2015/16 with an apparent loss of R4-billion;

– Apparently run SAA at a R1.3-billion loss for the first quarter of 2016/17;

– Irrationally suspended officials‚ apparently because they tried to curb corruption;

– Cost the company millions of rands with no returns for the BnP funding debacle; and

– Put SAA at risk of losing lucrative routes such as the Hong Kong route.

Maimane said Myeni’s reappointment “does not bode well for rebuilding confidence‚ especially in light of President (Jacob) Zuma’s power-grab of 13 strategic SOEs and the subsequent vote of no confidence in this decision by Futuregrowth Asset Management and Jyske Bank AS‚ who have pulled out of lending money to Eskom”.