African National Congress Youth League president Collen Maine said the #OccupyLuthuliHouse demonstrators have “counter-revolutionary” agendas.

“We are not intimidating anybody. You can’t come to Luthuli House in numbers and threaten to occupy‚ and expect members of the ANC not to do anything about it‚” said Maine.

“Nothing is going to happen here because those cowards are no longer coming. The only thing we are going to do is not to allow them to occupy Luthuli House.

“Comrades of the Youth League and the MKMVA (Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans’ Association) have come out in their numbers to protect the building so that we‚ the leadership‚ are able to do what we do normally.

“We will not be disrupted by these acts of counter-revolution and it’s quite unfortunate that they are using our colours.”

This came as #OccupyLuthuliHouse demonstrators gathered at Beyers Naude Sqaure in the Johannesburg city centre‚ just a few metres from ANC headquarters‚ and chanted anti-Zuma struggle songs.

Adjacent to Beyers Naude Square were the #DefendersofLuthuliHouse‚ who sang pro-Zuma songs.

“We can’t account for them because some of them are not members of the ANC‚ so we know they are the opposition‚” Maine said.

“ANC members who are concerned know where to raise their concerns… you don’t raise your concerns through grandstanding and inviting the media to bring unnecessary attention to Luthuli House.”

Members of the MKMVA‚ South African Police Service‚ Johannesburg Metro Police Department as well as ANC security personnel and bodyguards for party officials formed a security cordon around Luthuli House.

A memorandum of demands was expected to be handed over to the leadership of the ANC.