King Goodwill Zwelithini has told the African National Congress (ANC) to step aside and let him lead his people if it is unable to.

The Zulu monarch‚ according to a report on IOL‚ said he would be able to take over the reins because: “God gave me powers to lead.”

The king told thousands of maidens during a reed dance ceremony over the weekend that political murders in Inchanga‚ allegedly as a result of infighting between alliance partners the ANC and the South African Communist Party (SACP) before and after the local government elections‚ were signs of a failed leadership.

“It hurts me when I am seeing people holding two separate funerals on the same day in one area‚ while they belong to one party‚ one alliance‚” the king was quoted as saying.

This was a reference to the murder of SACP activist Nonsikelelo Blose‚ who was gunned down near a tavern in the area after attending an SACP meeting‚ which was followed by the revenge killing of the ANC’s Xolani Ngcobo.

“As I am talking‚ the capital city of South Africa is governed by whites‚ which is a sign that the country is gone. The economic base [Johannesburg] has been taken over by whites. If politicians had listened to me‚ the election results would not be like this‚” he said.

The king had previously told government leaders that they should be honest with people and tell them if they would be able to deliver on their promises on time‚ instead of giving them false hope.

He said the ANC and opposition parties were interested in power rather that service provision.

ANC provincial spokesman Mdumiseni Ntuli said his party “welcomes and respects” the opinions expressed by the king.

“We are also working harder to ensure that the current stalemate is resolved in the best interests of the people of Jozini‚” he said.