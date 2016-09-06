Province to address dire shortage of schools in EL

The Eastern Cape executive is considering building new schools, or increasing the capacity of existing Model C schools in East London, to deal with the shortage of schools in the city.

Provincial government spokesman Sizwe Kupelo confirmed yesterday that the issue was discussed when Phumulo Masualle’s executive held its strategic meeting in Mpekweni last week.

The idea of building new schools or increasing capacity of existing ones is the brainchild of the premier, following interaction with the business sector.

Kupelo said the shortage of schools in East London was so bad “that parents have to submit applications [for placement of their children in Grade 1], while still [pregnant] in order to guarantee space or admission in these schools.”

The Dispatch has reported on the shortage of space for Grade 1s and Grade 8s at sought-after former Model C schools as far back as 2005.

The situation has become worse as all primary schools now have to have a foundation phase Grade R, making it even harder to find space for Grade 1 if your child did not secure school placement at Grade R level.

Post-1994, only one school has been built in East London – Lumko High School in Rosedale, Amalinda.

The school made little difference considering the mushrooming of several housing developments in areas such as Amalinda, Beacon Bay and Gonubie in the democratic dispensation.

In addition, several new townships have also been established in the past 20 years nearer to the East London CBD. These include Reeston, Chicken Farm, Amalinda Forest and Scenery Park.

The Dispatch reported in June that most schools in East London were no longer accepting applications for Grade 1s and 8s due to the high demand.

“The cabinet lekgotla has recognised a new trend of pupil influx from semi-urban areas or townships like Mdantsane into former Model C schools around East London,” said Kupelo.

“This issue continues to be debated as a policy discussion, which will require further consultations with stakeholders.

“The premier feels strongly that building more capacity in the former Model C schools around East London should be a priority in order to overcome this challenge,” added Kupelo.

The discussions came at the time when the provincial government took a resolution to build boarding schools in strategic areas in the province as the education department struggles to deal with dwindling numbers of pupils in some rural areas due to urbanisation.

Masualle announced at the beginning of this year that more than 2000 schools in the province with fewer than 200 pupils would close and merge with viable ones, to improve the quality of learning in far-flung areas.

The building of boarding schools was agreed to as a long-term solution to the same crises.

Kupelo said the provincial government was also committed to help improve the quality of education in township schools “and make them attractive”. — zineg@dispatch.co.za