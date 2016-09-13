BCM calls for arrest of SA’s decline into ‘predatory state’

The Black Consciousness Movement has called for the arrest of the country’s decline into a predatory state and for a return to Steve Biko’s vision of true freedom.

The call was made during a visit by some of the movement’s leaders to the cell in which the black consciousness icon died at the Kgosi Mampuru Prison in 1977 at the age of 31.

Monday marked the 39th anniversary of Biko’s death.

The visit to the cell where he died in was led by the President of AZAPO‚ Professor Itumeleng Mosala‚ and the President of the Socialist Party of Azanania (SOPA)‚ Lybon Mabasa.

Speaking during the visit‚ Mosala said that what was happening in South Africa was a complete betrayal of what Biko fought and died for.

“It is a betrayal of all those who fought for freedom irrespective of which liberation movement they belong to. What the black people of this country have experienced is an utter failure of the ruling elite to deliver the true freedom that Biko spoke about.

“Starting with poor service delivery‚ the killing of Andries Tatane‚ the Marikana massacre through to the capture and looting of the state; it is clear we are experiencing the beginning stages of a decent into predatory rule and leadership.”

Mabasa bemoaned the state of black people whom he said still remained at the bottom of any measure of socio-economic development 22 years into democracy.

He asserted that “certainly there is no black government in this country or one that is pro-poor and pro-working class. If there was one it would not indulge in corruption at the expense of black people’s development and kill working people who were standing up against their exploitation.”

The two black consciousness leaders called for the cell in which Biko died to be turned into a national shrine that would serve as a reminder of the sacrifice that many had made so that the country could be liberated.

Watch as Prof Itumeleng Mosala recounts the last time he spoke to Steve Biko



We are oppressed‚ exploited by a black government lead by Zuma — Prof Itumeleng Mosala

