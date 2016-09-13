EFF to seek legal advice to establish whether Zuma should face criminal charges.

The Economic Freedom Fighters says now that President Jacob Zuma has repaid the R7.8 million for non-security upgrades at Nkandla‚ it will seek legal advise to establish whether he should be held criminally liable for being a recipient of criminal proceeds.

It said this was since he had accepted that he had unduly benefited from the saga.

“The EFF will do this because in the immediate aftermath of the Public Protector report on Nkandla‚ we opened a criminal case against Mr Zuma in Sunnyside police station and we still hold the view that there was a certain degree of criminality in his actions‚” the EFF said in a statement.

It added that it would also seek further clarity on the main source and principle that led to “a mutual bank (VBS Mutual Bank)‚ which is supposed to benefit ordinary people in Vhembe‚ granting a loan to Mr Zuma”.

“We will do so to prevent a possible situation where monies are illegally moved in protection of one individual‚ whom the Constitutional Court said should be individually and personally liable for the non- security upgrades.

“The EFF will also write to the relevant authorities‚ particularly the National Prosecutions Authority and Special Investigations Unit to follow up on the progress made in recovering the money that was overpaid to suppliers in the construction of Mr Zuma’s private residence‚” the EFF said.