Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan‚ his deputy Mcebisi Jonas‚ National Treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile and his staff have the blessing and support of the Anglican Church.

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba of Cape Town penned an open letter to them “saying the vast majority of South Africans support their efforts to ensure that taxpayers’ money is spent for the benefit of all and not to enrich a few”.

It is not the first time Makgoba has backed Gordhan. In February‚ he met with the minister before he delivered his Budget Speech.

At the time‚ Makgoba said: “The struggle over the use of public money we are seeing in government should not be seen simply as a factional battle within the ruling alliance.

“Our country faces a critical moral turning point: do we want a society in which the economy grows for all‚ creating jobs for millions of our people and spreading wealth? Or do we want a society in which a small number of politically-connected families appropriate public resources for their own benefit and avoid paying tax on their earnings?”

He went on to “pledge our support for Gordhan‚ President (Jacob) Zuma and all those in government for as long as they are working for the society which we want”.

Zuma’s name is noticeablY absent from the Makgoba’s latest letter‚ which follows below in full:

“Dear Minister Gordhan‚ Deputy Minister Jonas‚ Director-General Fuzile and the staff of the National Treasury‚

“I address you on behalf of the Anglican Church and of the religious leaders whom you met before presenting the Budget this year to reassure you of our support for your difficult task at this time.

“I am confident that religious leaders of all faiths speak on behalf of millions of their followers when we reassure you that our people are praying for you and that the vast majority of South Africans are behind you in your efforts to ensure that taxpayers’ money is spent for the benefit of all and not to enrich a few.

“We want to highlight the critical values of openness and transparency and urge you within the constraints imposed by the law to ensure that the maximum light is brought to bear on how government resources are being spent. As Christians we say the truth will set us free (John 8:32). The sun‚ the light‚ is God’s disinfectant and will help us cleanse ourselves as a nation.

“We thank you for your hard work and dedication and your willingness even to put your life on the line in order to protect the gains of the struggle and to enhance the quality of the lives of our people.

“God bless you.

“Archbishop Thabo Makgoba”.