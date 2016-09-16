Top Bhisho official out in the cold

Chief financial officer (CFO) in the office of premier Phumulo Masualle, Nomawethu Ngcakani, still finds herself in limbo four months after being cleared of any wrongdoing by an internal probe.

Ngcakani, who was suspended earlier this year after being accused of mishandling a multi-million telephone tender by allegedly paying the service provider in advance, is yet to return to her office.

This despite her name being cleared by the chairman of the disciplinary committee, Philani Shangase, in May.

Instead, the Daily Dispatch understands, she was ordered to report to the provincial education department headquarters in Zwelitsha by September 5, failing which a threat to withhold her salary was made by the province’s director-general (DG) Marion Mbina-Mthembu.

The Dispatch understands that Mbina-Mthembu wrote a letter to Ngcakani earlier this month, ordering her not to come back to her office and instead to report to the education department.

It is understood that Ngcakani has not reported to that department as ordered.

However, yesterday it was not yet clear if she had received her salary for this month as she could not be reached for comment at the time of writing.

The Dispatch further understands that Ngcakani is now challenging at the labour court on Mbina-Mthembu’s move not to allow her back into her office.

It is not yet clear when the matter will go for arbitration.

This was confirmed yesterday by a source close to issues at the OTP, who asked to remain anonymous as he is not authorised to speak to the media.

Mbina-Mthembu could not be reached. Her spokeswoman Mandisa Titi said: “The kind of information you are asking about Ngcakani and the OTP as an employer belongs in the confidential confines of the parties rather than in the public domain.”

Ngcakani was singled out as the root cause of the failure of OTP officials to be able to receive calls for weeks.

She was charged with two counts of misconduct – one relating to the prepayment, which was allegedly in breach of treasury regulations, and the other for failing to ensure value for money as the telephone system crashed.

After being charged, she was moved to the Eastern Cape Socio-Economic Consultative Council.

Following Ngcakani’s acquittal in May, the Bhisho legislature’s portfolio committee on the office of the premier (OTP), called for her immediate reinstatement.

At the time, committee chair Sicelo Gqobana said the committee “always knew the charges would not hold water”.

“We are not surprised about the success of Ms Ngcakani on the charges that were thumbsucked on the basis of our vigorous oversight.

“When someone is cleared, that person must be reinstated to their original position. She should be immediately reinstated,” the ANC MPL said at the time.

Gqobana yesterday said “from where we sit as the committee, we see this as an abuse of authority by the DG in pursuing a personal vendetta against this official.

“It is clear to us that the presence of Miss Ngcakani in that department frustrates the DG. We don’t see any reason she does not take her back.

"This is the kind of frustration that leads to some of the managers in that department ending up in mental institutions."